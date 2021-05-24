220,554 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 220,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,415,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $40.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.39.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

