2,464 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after buying an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after buying an additional 625,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Chubb by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,799 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $166.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

