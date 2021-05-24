2,569 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $92.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

