2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Purchased by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in 2U by 79.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $31,439,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,031,000 after buying an additional 242,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the fourth quarter valued at $9,379,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $36.70. 10,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. 2U, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $59.74. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 0.98.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. 2U’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

