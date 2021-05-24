$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to report $3.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.84 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.52 billion to $15.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.13 billion to $18.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,294,000 after buying an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 61.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,046,000 after buying an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Aptiv by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,356. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.12.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

