3,128 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its position in 3M by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.02. 4,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,515. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $144.60 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.80.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

