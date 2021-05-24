$392.08 Million in Sales Expected for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post $392.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $365.23 million and the highest is $431.00 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $286.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,055 shares of company stock worth $4,608,104 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

KWR traded up $3.07 on Monday, reaching $234.89. The company had a trading volume of 57,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,336. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $165.98 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.80 and a 200-day moving average of $254.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

