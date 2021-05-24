41,323 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Globant by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $213.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 137.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.65. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $130.92 and a twelve month high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

