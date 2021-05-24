$421.62 Million in Sales Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce $421.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $406.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $429.00 million. Exact Sciences reported sales of $268.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.94.

Shares of EXAS traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.20. The company had a trading volume of 43,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,730. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Graham Peter Lidgard sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $796,264.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,972 shares of company stock valued at $10,393,784 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exact Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,536,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

