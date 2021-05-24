5,113 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.79.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $238.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.70. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 113.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.