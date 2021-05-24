$62.25 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post $62.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.80 million and the lowest is $49.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $297.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $298.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $320.60 million, with estimates ranging from $311.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarus by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after buying an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,235,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,448 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. 8,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,990. The company has a market cap of $716.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.91 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

