$681.53 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce $681.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $586.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $630.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Shares of COOP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,212. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $37.90.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

