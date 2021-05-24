$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will announce $70,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $270,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $310,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

