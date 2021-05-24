$70,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will announce $70,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $270,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $310,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Brancaccio bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,247. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,325 shares of company stock worth $128,209. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit