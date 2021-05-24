$72.67 Million in Sales Expected for BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will announce sales of $72.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.45 million. BGSF posted sales of $62.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $304.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $302.96 million to $305.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $328.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.40. 39,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 million and a PE ratio of 206.70. BGSF has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BGSF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 95,366 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of BGSF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BGSF by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 85,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 59,567 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

