76,679 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,679 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

NYSE:COP opened at $55.65 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.10. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

