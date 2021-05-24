$828.58 Million in Sales Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report sales of $828.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $845.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $780.30 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $798.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Citrix Systems.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Hector Lima sold 1,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.22, for a total value of $163,444.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,181. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,646 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.84. 747,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,683. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citrix Systems (CTXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.