$84.49 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will post $84.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.30 million and the lowest is $81.40 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $66.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $366.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.82 million to $369.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $518.66 million, with estimates ranging from $485.90 million to $568.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

GH stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,891. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $792,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,624,751 shares in the company, valued at $416,311,756.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter valued at $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

