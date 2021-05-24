$846.05 Million in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) to post sales of $846.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $867.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $804.99 million. ICON Public reported sales of $620.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.49 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ICON Public by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICLR traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $232.20. The company had a trading volume of 315,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,942. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $155.28 and a 52 week high of $234.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.28 and its 200-day moving average is $201.16.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

