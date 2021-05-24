872 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth $222,862,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 161,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.32.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 27,115 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,635,305.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,028.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $68.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

