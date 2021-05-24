Absher Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 3.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $112.35. 193,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 134.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

