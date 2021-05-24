Absher Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Absher Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,548. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.32 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

