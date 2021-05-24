Absher Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,274 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,274 shares during the period. General Electric makes up approximately 0.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,855,617. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.76, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

