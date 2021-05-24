Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 46.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $95.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

