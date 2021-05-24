ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has $25.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ADTRAN from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

ADTN stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $944.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,871 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after acquiring an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 123.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,872 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 28.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 306,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 20.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 998,620 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,657,000 after acquiring an additional 171,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

