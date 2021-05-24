AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AECOM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,229. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.98. AECOM has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.50.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

