Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives $83.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $3,938,036.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

AFRM traded down $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. The stock had a trading volume of 110,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

