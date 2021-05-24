Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Afya during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Afya by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Afya by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,772,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 288,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Afya during the 4th quarter worth $2,054,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Afya by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Afya stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.49. Afya has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). Afya had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $64.01 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Afya will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

