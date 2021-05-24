Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

AGRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,773. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 698,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 134,999 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 162,023 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

AGRX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 521,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,433. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $146.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.97. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.