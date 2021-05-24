Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.45% from the company’s previous close.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $16.91 on Monday. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

