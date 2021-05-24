Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $72.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

