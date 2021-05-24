Agora (NASDAQ:API) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

May 24th, 2021

Agora (NASDAQ:API) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-$182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.26 million.

Shares of API traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,675. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. Agora has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

API has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.14.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

