Aion Trading Down 40.4% Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 40.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $104.80 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,159.08 or 1.00551775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00037745 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.98 or 0.01109232 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.58 or 0.00525313 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.00342922 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00102042 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004469 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

