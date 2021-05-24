Air Canada (AC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Air Canada (TSE: AC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/11/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$28.00.
- 5/10/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$29.00.
- 5/10/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$28.00.
- 5/4/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$29.00.
- 4/9/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.
- 4/7/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating.
AC traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$8.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.10. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$31.00.
In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette acquired 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,622.90.
