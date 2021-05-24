Air Canada (AC) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Air Canada (TSE: AC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/11/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Air Canada was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$28.00.

5/10/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

5/10/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

5/4/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$29.00.

4/9/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.

4/7/2021 – Air Canada was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating.

AC traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$8.58 billion and a PE ratio of -1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.10. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$31.00.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette acquired 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$86,622.90.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

