Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $150.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.90.

ABNB opened at $134.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.96 billion and a PE ratio of -8.67. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,228 shares of company stock valued at $58,615,037.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

