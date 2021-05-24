Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Position Reduced by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 120.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 441,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,538,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 14.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.01. The stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,231. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.51 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,732 shares of company stock worth $3,817,308. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

