Albert Mitrani Sells 250,000 Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) major shareholder Albert Mitrani sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $52,500.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Albert Mitrani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Albert Mitrani sold 175,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $50,750.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Albert Mitrani sold 100,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $49,000.00.

OTCMKTS BPSR opened at $0.18 on Monday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

