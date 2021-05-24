Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.1% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 2.43% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $123,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,609,000 after buying an additional 2,363,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after purchasing an additional 182,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after purchasing an additional 893,279 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 360,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $54.26 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $65.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

