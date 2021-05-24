Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 250,600 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 60.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $43,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 124,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $8,906,424.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,759,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,328,230 shares of company stock worth $92,610,777 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The firm has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

