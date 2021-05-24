Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.36% of Teck Resources worth $36,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Comerica Bank raised its position in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Teck Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Teck Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Teck Resources by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.91, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

TECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

