Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $33,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $27.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $149.05.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. GSX Techedu’s revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.55.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

Comments


