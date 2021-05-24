Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 661,500 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 661,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $51,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.54. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.