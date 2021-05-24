Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives $19.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:ACI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Lubert Adler Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,021,903,000. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $332,313,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,361,000. Finally, Olympus Peak Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,935,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

