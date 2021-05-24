Alchemy Pay One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.03 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $143.55 or 0.00375176 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00162418 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00252310 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011213 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003724 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,392,630 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

