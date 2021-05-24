Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

NYSE ARE opened at $174.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $181.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

