Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.
NYSE ARE opened at $174.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $181.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $334,226.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
