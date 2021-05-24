Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.15. The stock had a trading volume of 355,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,308,967. The firm has a market cap of $571.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.93 and a 200-day moving average of $246.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

