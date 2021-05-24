All Sports (SOC) Trading Down 38.5% Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 94.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $36.43 million and $37.92 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 129% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00066514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00017219 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00994654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.83 or 0.10926825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00085804 BTC.

All Sports Profile

SOC is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

