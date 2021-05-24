Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 719,895 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.60% of Masco worth $90,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,757 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.49. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.91.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

