Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 2,438,310 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 227.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $89,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,861,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,466,000. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,882.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,991,703 shares of company stock valued at $57,528,453.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.08.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

