Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 696,547 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 48.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 731,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696,547 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $111,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $71,064.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at $292,781,661.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health stock opened at $121.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.48. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average is $140.90. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

