Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,082 PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPD by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,408,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,851,000 after buying an additional 2,147,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PPD by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,032,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,980,000 after buying an additional 1,761,874 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PPD by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,554,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,504,000 after buying an additional 772,535 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PPD by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,920,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,932,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PPD by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,653,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,787,000 after buying an additional 457,350 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,427 shares of company stock valued at $8,068,606. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

